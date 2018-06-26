Braves 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf 5 2 2 1 1 1 .284 Barnhart c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .307 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .331 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .308 Winker lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .257 Peraza ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .203 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Crockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Totals 37 4 6 4 8 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .252 Albies 2b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .269 F.Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .322 Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .330 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 2 0 .285 Santana lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .231 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Camargo 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bourjos lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 38 5 10 4 7 6

Cincinnati 000 012 100 00—4 6 1 Atlanta 200 010 100 01—5 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Mahle in the 6th. b-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Sims in the 6th. c-flied out for Moylan in the 8th. d-flied out for Hernandez in the 9th. e-struck out for Hughes in the 11th.

E_Votto (3). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 12. 2B_Schebler (13), Albies 2 (25), Santana (2). HR_Schebler (10), off Foltynewicz; Albies (17), off Floro. RBIs_Schebler (29), Votto (42), Winker (27), Duvall (43), Albies 2 (46), Suzuki (27), Santana (1). SF_Suzuki. S_Barnhart, Gennett, Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Gennett, Peraza 2, Mahle, Hamilton 2); Atlanta 7 (Inciarte 2, Suzuki, Santana 2, Camargo 2). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Winker, Peraza, Schebler, Barnhart, Duvall, Votto, Markakis. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Peraza, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 5 5 3 3 4 5 91 3.98 Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 1.37 Crockett 1 0 1 0 0 1 13 0.00 Hernandez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.69 Hughes 2 2 0 0 1 0 29 1.30 Floro, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 5 1 1 1 4 4 91 2.14 Sims 1 3 2 2 1 0 25 7.84 S.Freeman 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 21 4.41 Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.62 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.09 Biddle 1 1 0 0 2 0 19 2.54 Jackson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Hernandez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:45. A_27,851 (41,149).

