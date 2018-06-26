Braves 5, Reds 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Barnhart c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.307
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Peraza ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Crockett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|8
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Albies 2b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.285
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Camargo 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bourjos lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|7
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|100
|00—4
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|100
|01—5
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Mahle in the 6th. b-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Sims in the 6th. c-flied out for Moylan in the 8th. d-flied out for Hernandez in the 9th. e-struck out for Hughes in the 11th.
E_Votto (3). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 12. 2B_Schebler (13), Albies 2 (25), Santana (2). HR_Schebler (10), off Foltynewicz; Albies (17), off Floro. RBIs_Schebler (29), Votto (42), Winker (27), Duvall (43), Albies 2 (46), Suzuki (27), Santana (1). SF_Suzuki. S_Barnhart, Gennett, Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Gennett, Peraza 2, Mahle, Hamilton 2); Atlanta 7 (Inciarte 2, Suzuki, Santana 2, Camargo 2). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Winker, Peraza, Schebler, Barnhart, Duvall, Votto, Markakis. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Peraza, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|91
|3.98
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.37
|Crockett
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Hernandez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.69
|Hughes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|1.30
|Floro, L, 2-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|91
|2.14
|Sims
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|7.84
|S.Freeman
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|4.41
|Moylan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.62
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.09
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|2.54
|Jackson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Hernandez 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:45. A_27,851 (41,149).
