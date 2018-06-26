Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Reds 4

June 26, 2018 12:53 am
 
1 min read
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler rf 5 2 2 1 1 1 .284
Barnhart c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .307
Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .331
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .308
Winker lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .257
Peraza ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .203
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Crockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .210
Totals 37 4 6 4 8 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .252
Albies 2b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .269
F.Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .322
Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .330
Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 2 0 .285
Santana lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .231
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Camargo 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moylan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bourjos lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Totals 38 5 10 4 7 6
Cincinnati 000 012 100 00—4 6 1
Atlanta 200 010 100 01—5 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Mahle in the 6th. b-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Sims in the 6th. c-flied out for Moylan in the 8th. d-flied out for Hernandez in the 9th. e-struck out for Hughes in the 11th.

E_Votto (3). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Atlanta 12. 2B_Schebler (13), Albies 2 (25), Santana (2). HR_Schebler (10), off Foltynewicz; Albies (17), off Floro. RBIs_Schebler (29), Votto (42), Winker (27), Duvall (43), Albies 2 (46), Suzuki (27), Santana (1). SF_Suzuki. S_Barnhart, Gennett, Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Gennett, Peraza 2, Mahle, Hamilton 2); Atlanta 7 (Inciarte 2, Suzuki, Santana 2, Camargo 2). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Atlanta 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Winker, Peraza, Schebler, Barnhart, Duvall, Votto, Markakis. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Peraza, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 5 5 3 3 4 5 91 3.98
Lorenzen 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 1.37
Crockett 1 0 1 0 0 1 13 0.00
Hernandez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.69
Hughes 2 2 0 0 1 0 29 1.30
Floro, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 5 1 1 1 4 4 91 2.14
Sims 1 3 2 2 1 0 25 7.84
S.Freeman 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 21 4.41
Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.62
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.09
Biddle 1 1 0 0 2 0 19 2.54
Jackson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Crockett 2-0, Hernandez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:45. A_27,851 (41,149).

