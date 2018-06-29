Listen Live Sports

Braves C Tyler Flowers leaves game due to right knee injury

June 29, 2018 10:08 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers was removed from Friday’s game at St. Louis after flying out to end the sixth inning.

Flowers, who came in hitting .248, appeared to hurt his right knee on a swing earlier in the at-bat. He walked off the field on his own, but with a noticeable limp.

Kurt Suzuki replaced him behind the plate to start the bottom of the sixth.

