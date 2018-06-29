Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Quebec
|23
|15
|.605
|3½
|New Jersey
|21
|16
|.568
|5
|Rockland
|21
|18
|.538
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|18
|.526
|6½
|Ottawa
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|12
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|13½
___
Quebec 5, Sussex County 2
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 1:35 p.m.
