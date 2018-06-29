Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 29, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 27 12 .692
Quebec 23 15 .605
New Jersey 21 16 .568 5
Rockland 21 18 .538 6
Trois-Rivieres 20 18 .526
Ottawa 16 21 .432 10
Hollywood 1 8 .111 11
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 12
Salina 3 15 .167 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Quebec 5, Sussex County 2

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 1:35 p.m.

