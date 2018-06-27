Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|2
|40
|17
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|2
|52
|49
|Montreal
|0
|2
|0
|0
|20
|78
|Toronto
|0
|2
|0
|0
|26
|68
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|2
|0
|0
|4
|69
|21
|B.C.
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|10
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|2
|54
|68
|Saskatchewan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|59
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|2
|86
|43
|Thursday’s Game
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
BC at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
