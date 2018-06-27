Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 1 0 0 2 40 17 Hamilton 1 1 0 2 52 49 Montreal 0 2 0 0 20 78 Toronto 0 2 0 0 26 68 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 2 0 0 4 69 21 B.C. 1 0 0 2 22 10 Edmonton 1 1 0 2 54 68 Saskatchewan 1 1 0 2 44 59 Winnipeg 1 1 0 2 86 43 Thursday’s Game

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Thursday, July 5

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Edmonton at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.