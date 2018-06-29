Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

June 29, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Hamilton 2 1 0 4 83 66
Ottawa 1 1 0 2 54 41
Montreal 0 2 0 0 20 78
Toronto 0 2 0 0 26 68
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 3 0 0 6 93 35
B.C. 1 0 0 2 22 10
Edmonton 1 1 0 2 54 68
Saskatchewan 1 1 0 2 44 59
Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 103 74
Thursday’s Game

Calgary 24, Ottawa 14

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 31, Winnipeg 17

BC at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 5

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Edmonton at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

