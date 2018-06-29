TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, with final records, total points and previous ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon St.
|55-12-1
|495
|1
|2. Arkansas
|48-21
|491
|4
|3. Florida
|49-21
|489
|2
|4. Mississippi St.
|39-29
|486
|8
|5. North Carolina
|44-20
|483
|3
|6. Texas Tech
|45-20
|480
|6
|7. Texas
|42-23
|477
|5
|8. Washington
|35-26
|475
|7
|9. Minnesota
|44-15
|473
|9
|10. Stetson
|48-13
|472
|10
|11. Duke
|45-18
|471
|11
|12. South Carolina
|37-26
|468
|12
|13. Tennessee Tech
|53-12
|466
|13
|14. Cal St. Fullerton
|36-25
|464
|14
|15. Auburn
|43-23
|462
|15
|16. Vanderbilt
|35-27
|461
|16
|17. Clemson
|47-16
|460
|17
|18. Stanford
|46-12
|457
|18
|19. Mississippi
|48-17
|455
|19
|20. Georgia
|39-21
|452
|20
|21. Southern Mississippi
|44-18
|450
|21
|22. N.C. State
|42-18
|447
|22
|23. Louisville
|45-19
|445
|23
|24. Oklahoma
|38-25
|443
|24
|25. UCLA
|38-21
|440
|25
|26. Houston
|38-25
|439
|26
|27. Connecticut
|37-22-1
|438
|27
|28. Coastal Carolina
|43-19
|435
|28
|29. East Carolina
|44-18
|434
|29
|30. St. John’s
|40-17
|430
|30
