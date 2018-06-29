Listen Live Sports

Collegiate Baseball Poll

June 29, 2018 2:33 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, with final records, total points and previous ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon St. 55-12-1 495 1
2. Arkansas 48-21 491 4
3. Florida 49-21 489 2
4. Mississippi St. 39-29 486 8
5. North Carolina 44-20 483 3
6. Texas Tech 45-20 480 6
7. Texas 42-23 477 5
8. Washington 35-26 475 7
9. Minnesota 44-15 473 9
10. Stetson 48-13 472 10
11. Duke 45-18 471 11
12. South Carolina 37-26 468 12
13. Tennessee Tech 53-12 466 13
14. Cal St. Fullerton 36-25 464 14
15. Auburn 43-23 462 15
16. Vanderbilt 35-27 461 16
17. Clemson 47-16 460 17
18. Stanford 46-12 457 18
19. Mississippi 48-17 455 19
20. Georgia 39-21 452 20
21. Southern Mississippi 44-18 450 21
22. N.C. State 42-18 447 22
23. Louisville 45-19 445 23
24. Oklahoma 38-25 443 24
25. UCLA 38-21 440 25
26. Houston 38-25 439 26
27. Connecticut 37-22-1 438 27
28. Coastal Carolina 43-19 435 28
29. East Carolina 44-18 434 29
30. St. John’s 40-17 430 30

