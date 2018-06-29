TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, with final records, total points and previous ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon St. 55-12-1 495 1 2. Arkansas 48-21 491 4 3. Florida 49-21 489 2 4. Mississippi St. 39-29 486 8 5. North Carolina 44-20 483 3 6. Texas Tech 45-20 480 6 7. Texas 42-23 477 5 8. Washington 35-26 475 7 9. Minnesota 44-15 473 9 10. Stetson 48-13 472 10 11. Duke 45-18 471 11 12. South Carolina 37-26 468 12 13. Tennessee Tech 53-12 466 13 14. Cal St. Fullerton 36-25 464 14 15. Auburn 43-23 462 15 16. Vanderbilt 35-27 461 16 17. Clemson 47-16 460 17 18. Stanford 46-12 457 18 19. Mississippi 48-17 455 19 20. Georgia 39-21 452 20 21. Southern Mississippi 44-18 450 21 22. N.C. State 42-18 447 22 23. Louisville 45-19 445 23 24. Oklahoma 38-25 443 24 25. UCLA 38-21 440 25 26. Houston 38-25 439 26 27. Connecticut 37-22-1 438 27 28. Coastal Carolina 43-19 435 28 29. East Carolina 44-18 434 29 30. St. John’s 40-17 430 30

