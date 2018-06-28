Listen Live Sports

Colombia-Senegal Sums

June 28, 2018 12:59 pm
 
Samara, Russia

Colombia 0 1—1
Senegal 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colombia, Yerry Mina, 74th minute.

Shots_Colombia 4, Senegal 8.

Shots On Goal_Colombia 2, Senegal 3.

Yellow Cards_Colombia, Johan Mojica, 45th. Senegal, Mbaye Niang, 51st.

Offsides_Colombia 3, Senegal 3.

Fouls Committed_Colombia 15, Senegal 15.

Corner Kicks_Colombia 3, Senegal 1.

Referee_Milorad Mazic, Serbia. Assistant Referees_Milovan Ristic, Serbia; Dalibor Djurdjevic, Serbia; Danny Makkelie, Netherlands. 4th Official_Bamlak Tessema Weyesa, Ethiopia.

A_41,970.

Lineups

Colombia: Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Farid Diaz, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata; Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez (Luis Muriel, 31st), Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe (Jefferson Lerma, 83rd); Carlos Bacca, Miguel Angel Borja, Radamel Falcao (Miguel Angel Borja, 89th), Jose Izquierdo, Luis Muriel.

Senegal: Abdoulaye Diallo, Alfred Gomis, Khadim Ndiaye; Lamine Gassama, Kara Mbodji, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly (Moussa Wague, 74th), Moussa Wague; Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Adama Mbengue, Alfred N’Diaye, Badou Ndiaye, Cheikh Ndoye, Salif Sane; Keita Balde (Moussa Konate, 80th), Mame Diouf, Moussa Konate, Sadio Mane, Mbaye Niang (Diafra Sakho, 86th), Diafra Sakho, Ismaila Sarr, Moussa Sow.

