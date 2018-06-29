Cubs 10, Twins 6

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.264
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.219
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Kepler cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Garver c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Adrianza ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Berrios p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Magill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Belisle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Heyward rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Zobrist 2b-lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.290
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Russell ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.282
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.239
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Happ 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Gimenez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|R.Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Baez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Montgomery p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|b-Contreras ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|6
|6
|Minnesota
|030
|200
|001—
|6
|10
|0
|Chicago
|002
|042
|11x—10
|12
|2
a-out on fielder’s choice for Gimenez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Montgomery in the 5th. c-lined out for Pressly in the 6th. d-struck out for Bass in the 7th. e-struck out for Magill in the 8th. f-grounded out for Strop in the 8th.
E_Happ (3), Montgomery (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Mauer (10), E.Rosario (23), Almora (17). HR_Mauer (2), off Montgomery; Heyward (5), off Berrios; Russell (5), off Berrios; Zobrist (6), off Magill; Schwarber (16), off Magill. RBIs_Mauer 5 (18), Grossman (21), Heyward 2 (36), Zobrist 2 (29), Rizzo (54), Russell 4 (25), Schwarber (37). CS_Dozier (3). S_Adrianza, Heyward.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Escobar, Grossman, Kepler, Adrianza 2); Chicago 5 (Montgomery 3, Contreras, Bote). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Chicago 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gimenez. GIDP_Escobar, Gimenez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer); Chicago 1 (Happ, Baez, Rizzo).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 8-6
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|78
|3.52
|Pressly
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.06
|Magill
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|33
|3.00
|Belisle
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|7.56
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 3-2
|5
|7
|5
|3
|3
|5
|98
|3.55
|R.Rosario, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.80
|Bass, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.75
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.76
|Wilson
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.27
|Morrow, S, 17-18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.54
R.Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Morrow 2-0. HBP_Berrios (Zobrist). WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:27. A_41,492 (41,649).
