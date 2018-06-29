Cubs 10, Twins 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 1 3 5 0 0 .264 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .279 E.Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .312 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .219 Grossman rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .223 Kepler cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .221 Garver c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .252 Adrianza ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .258 Berrios p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Magill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Cave ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Belisle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 6 10 6 5 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .324 Heyward rf 4 3 2 2 0 0 .281 Zobrist 2b-lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .290 Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .246 Russell ss 4 1 1 4 1 1 .282 Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .239 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Happ 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .241 Gimenez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143 a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 R.Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Baez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Montgomery p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067 b-Contreras ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Totals 34 10 12 10 6 6

Minnesota 030 200 001— 6 10 0 Chicago 002 042 11x—10 12 2

a-out on fielder’s choice for Gimenez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Montgomery in the 5th. c-lined out for Pressly in the 6th. d-struck out for Bass in the 7th. e-struck out for Magill in the 8th. f-grounded out for Strop in the 8th.

E_Happ (3), Montgomery (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Mauer (10), E.Rosario (23), Almora (17). HR_Mauer (2), off Montgomery; Heyward (5), off Berrios; Russell (5), off Berrios; Zobrist (6), off Magill; Schwarber (16), off Magill. RBIs_Mauer 5 (18), Grossman (21), Heyward 2 (36), Zobrist 2 (29), Rizzo (54), Russell 4 (25), Schwarber (37). CS_Dozier (3). S_Adrianza, Heyward.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Escobar, Grossman, Kepler, Adrianza 2); Chicago 5 (Montgomery 3, Contreras, Bote). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Chicago 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gimenez. GIDP_Escobar, Gimenez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer); Chicago 1 (Happ, Baez, Rizzo).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 8-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 2 78 3.52 Pressly 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.06 Magill 2 3 3 3 0 4 33 3.00 Belisle 1 2 1 1 1 0 13 7.56 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 3-2 5 7 5 3 3 5 98 3.55 R.Rosario, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.80 Bass, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.75 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.76 Wilson 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 16 3.27 Morrow, S, 17-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.54

R.Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Morrow 2-0. HBP_Berrios (Zobrist). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:27. A_41,492 (41,649).

