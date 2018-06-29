Listen Live Sports

...

Cubs 10, Twins 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 5 1 3 5 0 0 .264
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .279
E.Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .312
Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .219
Grossman rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .223
Kepler cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .221
Garver c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .252
Adrianza ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .258
Berrios p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Magill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Cave ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Belisle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 5 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .324
Heyward rf 4 3 2 2 0 0 .281
Zobrist 2b-lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .290
Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .246
Russell ss 4 1 1 4 1 1 .282
Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .239
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Happ 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .241
Gimenez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143
a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
R.Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Baez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Montgomery p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067
b-Contreras ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Totals 34 10 12 10 6 6
Minnesota 030 200 001— 6 10 0
Chicago 002 042 11x—10 12 2

a-out on fielder’s choice for Gimenez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Montgomery in the 5th. c-lined out for Pressly in the 6th. d-struck out for Bass in the 7th. e-struck out for Magill in the 8th. f-grounded out for Strop in the 8th.

E_Happ (3), Montgomery (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Mauer (10), E.Rosario (23), Almora (17). HR_Mauer (2), off Montgomery; Heyward (5), off Berrios; Russell (5), off Berrios; Zobrist (6), off Magill; Schwarber (16), off Magill. RBIs_Mauer 5 (18), Grossman (21), Heyward 2 (36), Zobrist 2 (29), Rizzo (54), Russell 4 (25), Schwarber (37). CS_Dozier (3). S_Adrianza, Heyward.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Escobar, Grossman, Kepler, Adrianza 2); Chicago 5 (Montgomery 3, Contreras, Bote). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Chicago 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gimenez. GIDP_Escobar, Gimenez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer); Chicago 1 (Happ, Baez, Rizzo).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 8-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 2 78 3.52
Pressly 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.06
Magill 2 3 3 3 0 4 33 3.00
Belisle 1 2 1 1 1 0 13 7.56
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 3-2 5 7 5 3 3 5 98 3.55
R.Rosario, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.80
Bass, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.75
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.76
Wilson 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 16 3.27
Morrow, S, 17-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.54

R.Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Morrow 2-0. HBP_Berrios (Zobrist). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:27. A_41,492 (41,649).

