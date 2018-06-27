Listen Live Sports

CWS-NCAA College World Series Linescore

June 27, 2018 11:48 pm
 
At Omaha, Neb.

Game 1
Arkansas 000 040 000—4 5 0
Oregon St. 010 000 000—1 9 1

Knight, Loseke (7), Cronin (9) and Koch; Heimlich, Chamberlain (5) and Rutschman. W_Knight, 14-0. L_Heimlich, 16-3. Sv_Cronin (14).

Game 2
Oregon St. 000 110 003—5 12 1
Arkansas 010 020 000—2 7 1

Fehmel, Eisert (3), Abel (8), Mulholland (9) and Rutschman; Murphy, Reindl (5), Ramage (5), Loseke (7), Cronin (8) and Koch. W_Abel, 7-1. L_Cronin, 2-2. Sv_Mulholland (16). HRs_Oregon State, Larnacg (19), Rutschman (9).

