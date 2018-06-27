CWS-NCAA College World Series Linescore

At Omaha, Neb.
|Game 1
|Arkansas
|000
|040
|000—4
|5
|0
|Oregon St.
|010
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
Knight, Loseke (7), Cronin (9) and Koch; Heimlich, Chamberlain (5) and Rutschman. W_Knight, 14-0. L_Heimlich, 16-3. Sv_Cronin (14).
___
|Game 2
|Oregon St.
|000
|110
|003—5
|12
|1
|Arkansas
|010
|020
|000—2
|7
|1
Fehmel, Eisert (3), Abel (8), Mulholland (9) and Rutschman; Murphy, Reindl (5), Ramage (5), Loseke (7), Cronin (8) and Koch. W_Abel, 7-1. L_Cronin, 2-2. Sv_Mulholland (16). HRs_Oregon State, Larnacg (19), Rutschman (9).
