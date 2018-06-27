Listen Live Sports

DeShields, Quigley help Sky beat Dream

June 27, 2018 5:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 23 points, Allie Quigley had 22 and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 93-80 on Wednesday.

DeShields also had 11 rebounds to help Chicago (5-9) win its second straight after a six-game losing streak.

Stefanie Dolson added 12 points.

Renee Montgomery led Atlanta (7-7) with 19 points. Elizabeth Williams and Layshia Clarendon each had 13 points.

