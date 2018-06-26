Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .302 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .264 Lamb 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .237 Peralta lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .284 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Murphy c 3 0 2 3 1 1 .252 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Godley p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .103 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 5 8 5 6 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .303 Anderson rf-3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .299 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .240 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .270 Riddle ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .231 Rojas 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .178 Holaday c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .169 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Shuck ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .197 Meyer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Maybin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Totals 36 3 9 2 5 9

Arizona 002 020 100—5 8 2 Miami 000 110 100—3 9 1

a-walked for Hernandez in the 4th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Meyer in the 8th.

E_Marte (3), Ahmed (4), Castro (9). LOB_Arizona 11, Miami 12. 2B_Goldschmidt (16), Lamb (5), Peralta (14), Murphy (6), Riddle (4). HR_Castro (4), off Godley. RBIs_Lamb (24), Peralta (44), Murphy 3 (22), Castro (29), Holaday (7). SF_Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 8 (Peralta, Murphy, Ahmed 4, Godley 2); Miami 6 (Dietrich, Bour 2, Castro, Rojas, Holaday). RISP_Arizona 3 for 16; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lamb, Goldschmidt, Peralta, Marte, Brinson, Rojas, Holaday. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, W, 9-5 5 6 2 2 4 4 98 4.58 Salas, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.75 Bradley, H, 20 1 1 1 0 1 3 25 2.13 Hirano, H, 17 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 1.29 Boxberger, S, 18-22 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.49 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 0-5 4 4 2 2 2 8 76 5.05 Meyer 4 2 3 2 3 2 65 2.57 Wittgren 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 3.54

Godley pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Salas 1-0. HBP_Hernandez (Jay), Hirano (Holaday). WP_Meyer, Bradley.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:24. A_6,159 (36,742).

