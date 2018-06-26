Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Lamb 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.252
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|6
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.303
|Anderson rf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Riddle ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rojas 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Shuck ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Meyer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Maybin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|5
|9
|Arizona
|002
|020
|100—5
|8
|2
|Miami
|000
|110
|100—3
|9
|1
a-walked for Hernandez in the 4th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Meyer in the 8th.
E_Marte (3), Ahmed (4), Castro (9). LOB_Arizona 11, Miami 12. 2B_Goldschmidt (16), Lamb (5), Peralta (14), Murphy (6), Riddle (4). HR_Castro (4), off Godley. RBIs_Lamb (24), Peralta (44), Murphy 3 (22), Castro (29), Holaday (7). SF_Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 8 (Peralta, Murphy, Ahmed 4, Godley 2); Miami 6 (Dietrich, Bour 2, Castro, Rojas, Holaday). RISP_Arizona 3 for 16; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lamb, Goldschmidt, Peralta, Marte, Brinson, Rojas, Holaday. GIDP_Anderson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Lamb, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, W, 9-5
|5
|6
|2
|2
|4
|4
|98
|4.58
|Salas, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.75
|Bradley, H, 20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|25
|2.13
|Hirano, H, 17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.29
|Boxberger, S, 18-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.49
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 0-5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|76
|5.05
|Meyer
|4
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|65
|2.57
|Wittgren
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.54
Godley pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Salas 1-0. HBP_Hernandez (Jay), Hirano (Holaday). WP_Meyer, Bradley.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:24. A_6,159 (36,742).
