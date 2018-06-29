Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner help Mercury beat Fever 95-77

June 29, 2018 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 25 points, Brittney Griner added 20 and the Phoenix Mercury routed the Indiana Fever 95-77 on Friday night.

The Mercury (12-5) outscored the Fever 29-13 in the second quarter and led by 32 in the third.

DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and nine rebounds and hit both of her 3-point attempts.

The Fever trailed just 29-28 after the first 12 minutes and then Taurasi’s 4-point play sparked a 10-2 run in which the Mercury pulled away. Phoenix had another 9-0 run later in the second quarter and closed the half with a 56-39 lead.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Kelsey Mitchell was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had 19 points for Indiana (1-15). Victoria Vivians, Erica Wheeler and Kayla Alexander added 10 each for the Fever. They have lost five in a row.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington