Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Drake calls out Rick Pitino in song on new album

June 29, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Rapper Drake, a well-known Kentucky Wildcats fan, calls out former Louisville coach Rick Pitino in a song on his new record.

Drake released his latest album “Scorpion” on Friday. It contains a song titled “Sandra’s Rose,” in which Drake raps about “Louisville hush money for my young gunners, Rick Pitino, I take them to strip clubs and casinos.”

Pitino was fired by Louisville in October 2017, three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men’s basketball program was being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe.

Pitino spent 16 seasons with the Cardinals. But his tenure was tarnished by several embarrassing off-court incidents, including an escort scandal that resulted in NCAA sanctions culminating in having the Cardinals vacate 123 wins and their 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four banners.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington