Dream-Lynx, Box

ATLANTA (74)

Breland 2-5 1-2 5, Clarendon 2-3 0-0 4, McCoughtry 2-10 2-2 6, McGee-Stafford 7-10 1-2 15, Montgomery 0-5 2-2 2, Billings 1-2 2-2 4, Dantas 6-9 0-0 14, Dietrick 2-3 0-0 5, Hayes 1-8 3-3 5, Sykes 6-12 2-4 14. Totals 29-67 13-17 74.

MINNESOTA (85)

Augustus 5-7 0-0 10, Brunson 3-7 0-0 6, Fowles 4-10 5-5 13, Moore 9-15 2-2 24, Whalen 2-9 0-0 5, Fagbenle 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Miyem 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 3-5 2-2 8, Wright 2-3 2-2 6, Zandalasini 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 33-65 12-13 85.

Atlanta 18 18 15 23—74 Minnesota 19 20 25 21—85

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 3-14 (Dantas 2-2, Dietrick 1-1, McCoughtry 0-2, Hayes 0-2, Sykes 0-3, Montgomery 0-4), Minnesota 7-13 (Moore 4-6, Zandalasini 2-3, Whalen 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Brunson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Breland 10), Minnesota 35 (Fowles 15). Assists_Atlanta 17 (Montgomery 6), Minnesota 25 (Whalen 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 14, Minnesota 17. Technicals_Hayes, Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second), Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve. A_9,209 (19,356).

