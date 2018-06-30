Listen Live Sports

Dzumhur beats Mannarino in Antalya Open final

June 30, 2018 11:29 am
 
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Damir Dzumbur won his third ATP title at the Antalya Open when he beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 in the final on Saturday.

Dzumhur won his previous two last year in Russia, becoming the first player from Bosnia and Herzegovina to win an ATP singles title.

“I didn’t expect this one, especially because it is the (grass) surface I play (only) one or two tournaments each year,” he said. “From next year, I should play much more.”

The second-seeded Dzumhur broke twice in the first set for 5-1. In the second, his errors let top-seeded Mannarino back in, and grow in confidence. In the deciding set, Mannarino made three mistakes in the fourth game, and fell behind 3-1. Dzumhur broke again for 5-1, and won on his second match point.

Mannarino has lost all five of his ATP finals, including his second straight at Antalya.

He is seeded 22nd at Wimbledon. Dzumhir is seeded 27th.

