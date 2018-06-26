Listen Live Sports

Floyd Mayweather Sr. found not guilty in Vegas battery case

June 26, 2018 8:42 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s father has been acquitted in Las Vegas of a misdemeanor battery charge after a trial before a judge.

Floyd Mayweather Sr.’s lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge, said testimony took several hours before Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia reached the not guilty verdict on Tuesday.

Wooldridge called allegations that the 65-year-old Mayweather Sr. pulled a woman from his vehicle, punched her in the leg and left her after a boxing event last September in an attempt to get money from his client.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Police had said the woman was treated at a hospital for bruises she said she received from Mayweather Sr. after arguing with him while he drove her and her husband home after a Sept. 16 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

