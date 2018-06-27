Formula One Schedule and standings

March 25 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Sebastian Vettel)
April 8 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Sebastian Vettel)
April 15 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Daniel Ricciardo)
April 29 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Lewis Hamilton)
May 13 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)
May 27 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Daniel Ricciardo)
June 10 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Sebastian Vettel)
June 24 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France (Lewis Hamilton)
July 1 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 8 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England
July 22 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
July 29 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
Aug. 26 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 2 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza
Sept. 16 — Singapore Grand Prix
Sept. 30 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
Oct. 7 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
Oct. 21 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas
Oct. 28 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
Nov. 11 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo
Nov. 25 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE
|Points Leaders
|Through June 24
1. Lewis Hamilton, 145
2. Sebastian Vettel, 131
4. Daniel Ricciardo, 96
4. Valtteri Bottas, 92
5. Kimi Raikkonen, 83
6. Max Verstappen, 68
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 34
8. Fernando Alonso, 32
9. Carlos Sainz, 28
10. Kevin Magnussen, 27
11. Pierre Gasly, 18
12. Sergio Perez, 17
13. Esteban Ocon, 11
14. Charles Leclerc, 11
15. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
16. Lance Stroll, 4
17. Marcus Ericsson, 2
18. Brendon Hartley, 1
