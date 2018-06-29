Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of LHP Paul Fry and RHP Ryan Meisinger from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Yefry Ramírez and Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Darren O’Day to the 60-day DL. Designated INF Corban Joseph for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired 1B-OF Steve Pearce from Toronto for INF Santiago Espinal. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — —Placed INF Carlos Correa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled LHP Cionel Pérez from Corpus Christi (TL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Taylor Motter on the 7-day DL. selected the contract of C-INF Willians Astudillo from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Felix Jorge for release or assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Nik Turley from the restricted list and placed him on the 60-day DL.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Jackson Sigman.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Tyler Badamo from New Britain to complete an earlier trade. Placed RHP Gonzalez Germen on the inactive list
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Nick Van Stratten.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Paul Russo. Released RHP Dakota Smith.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Frohwirth. Released LHP Kevin Matthews.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released LHP Mark Reyes.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Isaac Sanchez to Joliet.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Joe Becht.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Named Sidney Lowe and Sean Sweeney assistant coaches and DJ Bakker player development coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Indianapolis RB Robert Turbin four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
CFL — Suspended Ottawa Redblakcs LB Kyries Hebert one-game for leading with the crown of his helmet and hit Calgary Stampeders WR DaVaris Daniels while the player was in a defenceless position.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Karl Taylor coach of Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chuck Fletcher senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Todd Reirden coach. Re-signed D Michal Kempny to a four-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Charlie Vasaturo.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Raul Ruidiaz to a designated player contract.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Maddie Huster.
USADA — Announced triathlon athlete Michael Meacham accepted a one-year sanction after an anti-doping rule violation.
HOFSTRA — Named Jay Miller softball coach and Julie Meyer associate head softball coach.
KENNESAW STATE — Named Tripp MacKay softball coach.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named assistant baseball coach Mitchell Wright was retained for the 2019 season.
