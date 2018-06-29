Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

June 29, 2018 6:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of LHP Paul Fry and RHP Ryan Meisinger from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Yefry Ramírez and Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Darren O’Day to the 60-day DL. Designated INF Corban Joseph for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired 1B-OF Steve Pearce from Toronto for INF Santiago Espinal. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — —Placed INF Carlos Correa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled LHP Cionel Pérez from Corpus Christi (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Taylor Motter on the 7-day DL. selected the contract of C-INF Willians Astudillo from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Felix Jorge for release or assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Nik Turley from the restricted list and placed him on the 60-day DL.

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Jackson Sigman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Tyler Badamo from New Britain to complete an earlier trade. Placed RHP Gonzalez Germen on the inactive list

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Nick Van Stratten.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Paul Russo. Released RHP Dakota Smith.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Frohwirth. Released LHP Kevin Matthews.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released LHP Mark Reyes.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Isaac Sanchez to Joliet.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Joe Becht.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Sidney Lowe and Sean Sweeney assistant coaches and DJ Bakker player development coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Indianapolis RB Robert Turbin four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Ottawa Redblakcs LB Kyries Hebert one-game for leading with the crown of his helmet and hit Calgary Stampeders WR DaVaris Daniels while the player was in a defenceless position.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Karl Taylor coach of Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chuck Fletcher senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Todd Reirden coach. Re-signed D Michal Kempny to a four-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Charlie Vasaturo.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Raul Ruidiaz to a designated player contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Maddie Huster.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced triathlon athlete Michael Meacham accepted a one-year sanction after an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Jay Miller softball coach and Julie Meyer associate head softball coach.

KENNESAW STATE — Named Tripp MacKay softball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named assistant baseball coach Mitchell Wright was retained for the 2019 season.

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington