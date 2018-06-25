Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 24 15 .615 — Lake Erie 23 16 .590 1 Joliet 21 18 .538 3 Schaumburg 20 18 .526 3½ Traverse City 17 21 .447 6½ Windy City 12 26 .316 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 21 17 .553 — Evansville 21 17 .553 — Southern Illinois 18 18 .500 2 Florence 19 20 .487 2½ Normal 16 20 .444 4 Gateway 17 23 .425 5

Monday’s Games

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

