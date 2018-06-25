Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Lake Erie
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Joliet
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|Schaumburg
|20
|18
|.526
|3½
|Traverse City
|17
|21
|.447
|6½
|Windy City
|12
|26
|.316
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Evansville
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Southern Illinois
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Florence
|19
|20
|.487
|2½
|Normal
|16
|20
|.444
|4
|Gateway
|17
|23
|.425
|5
___
Gateway 6, River City 5
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
