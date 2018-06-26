Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 26, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 24 15 .615
Lake Erie 23 16 .590 1
Joliet 21 18 .538 3
Schaumburg 20 18 .526
Traverse City 17 21 .447
Windy City 12 26 .316 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 21 17 .553
River City 21 18 .538 ½
Southern Illinois 18 18 .500 2
Florence 19 20 .487
Normal 16 20 .444 4
Gateway 18 23 .439

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Windy City 2

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, ppd.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 12:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 2:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington