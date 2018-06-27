Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Lake Erie
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Joliet
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Schaumburg
|21
|19
|.525
|3½
|Traverse City
|17
|21
|.447
|6½
|Windy City
|13
|27
|.325
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|River City
|21
|19
|.525
|½
|Southern Illinois
|18
|18
|.500
|1½
|Florence
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Normal
|17
|20
|.459
|3
|Gateway
|19
|23
|.452
|3½
___
Windy City 6, Washington 4
Joliet 13, Schaumburg 4
Gateway 2, Evansville 1
Gateway at Evansville, 2:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
