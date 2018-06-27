Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 25 16 .610 — Lake Erie 24 17 .585 1 Joliet 22 19 .537 3 Schaumburg 21 19 .525 3½ Traverse City 18 22 .450 6½ Windy City 13 27 .325 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 22 18 .550 — River City 21 19 .525 1 Southern Illinois 19 18 .514 1½ Florence 19 21 .475 3 Normal 17 20 .459 3½ Gateway 19 24 .442 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City 6, Washington 4

Joliet 13, Schaumburg 4

Gateway 2, Evansville 1

Evansville 5, Gateway 4

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 0

Southern Illinois 6, Florence 4

Traverse City 4, Lake Erie 3

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

