Frontier League

June 27, 2018 11:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 25 16 .610
Lake Erie 24 17 .585 1
Joliet 22 19 .537 3
Schaumburg 21 19 .525
Traverse City 18 22 .450
Windy City 13 27 .325 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 22 18 .550
Southern Illinois 19 18 .514
River City 21 20 .512
Florence 19 21 .475 3
Normal 18 20 .474 3
Gateway 19 24 .442

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City 6, Washington 4

Joliet 13, Schaumburg 4

Gateway 2, Evansville 1

Evansville 5, Gateway 4

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 0

Southern Illinois 6, Florence 4

Traverse City 4, Lake Erie 3

Normal 12, River City 3

Southern Illinois 2, Florence 1

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

