Frontier League

June 28, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 25 16 .610
Lake Erie 24 17 .585 1
Joliet 22 19 .537 3
Schaumburg 21 19 .525
Traverse City 18 22 .450
Windy City 13 27 .325 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 22 18 .550
Southern Illinois 20 18 .526 1
River City 21 20 .512
Normal 18 20 .474 3
Florence 19 22 .463
Gateway 19 24 .442

___

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

