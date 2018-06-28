Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Lake Erie
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Schaumburg
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Joliet
|22
|20
|.524
|3½
|Traverse City
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|Windy City
|13
|27
|.325
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Southern Illinois
|20
|18
|.526
|1
|River City
|21
|20
|.512
|1½
|Normal
|18
|20
|.474
|3
|Florence
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Gateway
|19
|24
|.442
|4½
___
Schaumburg 5, Joliet 3
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
