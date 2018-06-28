Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 25 17 .595 — Lake Erie 24 17 .585 ½ Schaumburg 22 19 .537 2½ Joliet 22 20 .524 3 Traverse City 18 22 .450 6 Windy City 14 27 .341 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 22 18 .550 — Southern Illinois 20 18 .526 1 River City 22 20 .524 1 Florence 19 22 .463 3½ Normal 18 21 .462 3½ Gateway 19 24 .442 4½

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Joliet 3

Windy City 9, Washington 1

Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 7

Evansville 7, Gateway 6

River City 3, Normal 1

Florence at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

