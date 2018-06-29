Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

June 29, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 17 .595
Washington 25 17 .595
Schaumburg 22 19 .537
Joliet 22 20 .524 3
Traverse City 18 23 .439
Windy City 14 27 .341 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 23 18 .561
Southern Illinois 20 18 .526
River City 22 20 .524
Florence 19 22 .463 4
Normal 18 21 .462 4
Gateway 19 25 .432

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

