Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 25 17 .595 — Washington 25 17 .595 — Schaumburg 22 19 .537 2½ Joliet 22 20 .524 3 Traverse City 18 23 .439 6½ Windy City 14 27 .341 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 23 18 .561 — Southern Illinois 20 18 .526 1½ River City 22 20 .524 1½ Florence 19 22 .463 4 Normal 18 21 .462 4 Gateway 19 25 .432 5½

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

