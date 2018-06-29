Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Washington
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Schaumburg
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|Joliet
|22
|20
|.524
|3
|Traverse City
|18
|23
|.439
|6½
|Windy City
|14
|27
|.341
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Southern Illinois
|20
|18
|.526
|1½
|River City
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Florence
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|Normal
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Gateway
|19
|25
|.432
|5½
___
Schaumburg 13, Washington 4
River City 5, Evansville 3
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
