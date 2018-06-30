Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 25 18 .581 — Washington 25 18 .581 — Schaumburg 23 19 .548 1½ Joliet 23 20 .535 2 Traverse City 19 23 .452 5½ Windy City 14 28 .333 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 23 19 .548 — Southern Illinois 21 18 .538 ½ River City 23 20 .535 ½ Florence 20 22 .476 3 Normal 18 22 .450 4 Gateway 19 26 .422 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg 13, Washington 4

River City 5, Evansville 3

Florence 9, Normal 1

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Traverse City 5, Windy City 3

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 5

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

