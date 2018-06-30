Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 30, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 18 .581
Washington 25 18 .581
Schaumburg 23 19 .548
Joliet 23 20 .535 2
Traverse City 19 23 .452
Windy City 14 28 .333 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 23 19 .548
Southern Illinois 21 18 .538 ½
River City 23 20 .535 ½
Florence 20 22 .476 3
Normal 18 22 .450 4
Gateway 19 26 .422

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg 13, Washington 4

River City 5, Evansville 3

Florence 9, Normal 1

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Traverse City 5, Windy City 3

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 5

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington