Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Washington
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Schaumburg
|23
|19
|.548
|1½
|Joliet
|23
|20
|.535
|2
|Traverse City
|19
|24
|.442
|6
|Windy City
|15
|28
|.349
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Evansville
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|River City
|23
|20
|.535
|½
|Florence
|20
|22
|.476
|3
|Normal
|18
|22
|.450
|4
|Gateway
|19
|27
|.413
|6
___
Washington 9, Schaumburg 6
Windy City 18, Traverse City 2
Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 3
Joliet 10, Lake Erie 3
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
