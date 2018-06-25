Listen Live Sports

Game 1 of College World Series finals postponed by rain

June 25, 2018 8:56 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Game 1 of the College World Series finals between Arkansas and Oregon State has been postponed until Tuesday night because of severe weather in the Omaha area.

Rain fell most of the day Monday, and officials announced late in the afternoon that the game would be delayed. The decision to postpone came 90 minutes after the scheduled first pitch.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series between Arkansas (47-19) and Oregon State (53-11-1) is set for Wednesday. Game 3 would be Thursday if necessary.

Arkansas will start Blaine Knight (13-0) against Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich (16-2) on Tuesday.

For more AP CWS coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/CollegeWorldSeries

