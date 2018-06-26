Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL

Site: Potomac, Md.

Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Yardage: 7,107. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.1 million. Winner’s share: $1,278,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Kyle Stanley.

Last week: Bubba Watson won the Travelers Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Notes: The tournament, which began in 2007, is in its last year. It is being replaced next year by a new tournament Quicken Loans will sponsor in Detroit that will not involve the Tiger Woods Foundation. … Because of injury, Woods will have played his event seven times in 12 years. He won in 2009 and 2012, both times when it was held at Congressional. … The top four players to finish in the top 12 who are not already exempt will earn a spot in the British Open. … Woods remains the biggest draw in golf. However, the tournament features only three of the top 25 in the world ranking. That includes Rickie Fowler (No. 8), who has a personal endorsement with Quicken Loans. … The course was among the first in the TPC network (TPC Avenel), though the old Kemper Open struggled to attract a good field. It was overhauled and given a new name. … Mark O’Meara won the Senior Players Championship at the new design in 2009. … Woods has never played the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in competition. … The strength of field is projected to tie for the weakest this year on the PGA Tour (except for the tournaments held opposite the World Golf Championships).

Next week: The Greenbrier Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kildeer, Ill.

Course: Kemper Lakes GC. Yardage: 6,741. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.65 million. Winner’s share: $547,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Defending champion: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Nasa Hataoka won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: The second-oldest LPGA Tour major dates to 1955 when it began as the LPGA Championship. The PGA of America joined with the LPGA Tour in running the event in 2015 and changed the name. … Kemper Lakes is where the late Payne Stewart won his first major in the 1989 PGA Championship. … This is the third straight year that the Women’s PGA Championship has been held on a course that previously hosted a PGA Championship. The last two years it was held at Olympia Fields (where Walter Hagen won in 1925, Jerry Barber in 1961) and Sahalee (Vijay Singh in 1998). … Hataoka’s six-shot victory in Arkansas was the largest margin on the LPGA Tour this season. … Barring any withdrawals, the Women’s PGA features the top 100 players on the LPGA money list for the third straight year in the 156-player field. … Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the U.S. Women’s Open in a playoff, will try to become the first woman to win consecutive majors since Lydia Ko won the Evian Championship at the end of 2015 and the ANA Inspiration at the start of 2016. … The last player to win consecutive majors in the same year was Inbee Park in 2015 (Women’s PGA, Women’s British Open).

Next week: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Online: www.lpga.com and www.pga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Course: The Broadmoor GC. Yardage: 7,264. Par: 70.

Purse: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday, 4-9 p.m. (FS1); Friday, 3:30-8:30 p.m. (FS1); Saturday-Sunday 4-9 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Kenny Perry.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Notes: The winner earns a spot in the U.S. Open next year at Pebble Beach. … John Daly withdrew with a knee injury, while Steve Stricker, who tied for 20th in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, chose not to play. … The field includes retired Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz. Former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway failed in his bid to qualify. … Roberto de Vicenzo won the first U.S. Senior Open in 1980 at Winged Foot. … The first Senior Open was for players 55 or older. The following year, the age was lowered to 50. … Miller Barber has won the U.S. Senior Open three times, the most of any player. … Kenny Perry last year became only the sixth multiple champion of the Senior Open. … Bernhard Langer will be going after his 11th senior major. He won the Senior Open in 2010 and has finished in the top 10 six times. … Allen Doyle, Gary Player and Barber are the only players to win back-to-back in the Senior Open.

Next tournament: Constellation Senior Players Championship on July 5-8.

Online: www.usga.org and www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

HNA FRENCH OPEN

Site: Paris.

Course: Le National Golf. Yardage: 7,247. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,166,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last week: Matt Wallace won the BMW International Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Notes: Le National Golf will host the Ryder Cup at the end of September. … Justin Thomas is the only American from the Ryder Cup standings who is playing the French Open. It is his first European Tour event since he made his professional debut in the Dunhill Links Championship in 2013. … The French Open is the first of three consecutive Rolex Series events, followed by the Irish Open and the Scottish Open. … The field features three of the top 10 in the world with Thomas, Jon Rahm (No. 6) and Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10). … Graeme McDowell is playing on a career money exemption. He won the French Open in 2013 and 2014. … The French Open dates to 1906 when Arnaud Massy won by 11 shots. … The only American winners of the French Open are Walter Hagen, Byron Nelson and Barry Jaeckel. … Fleetwood won last year by one shot over Peter Uihlein. … Fleetwood, Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren are the only Europeans currently among Ryder Cup qualifiers who are playing the French Open.

Next week: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Online: www.europteantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

LINCOLN LAND CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Ill.

Course: Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,244. Par: 72.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Adam Schenk.

Last week: Brady Schnell won the Air Capital Classic.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Next week: Lecom Health Challenge.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Queen’s Cup, Phoenix Gold Golf & CC, Pattaya, Thailand. Defending champion: Nicholas Fung. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Made in Denmark Challenge, Himmerland Golf & Spa, Farso, Denmark. Defending champion: Oscar Stark. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Korean PGA Tour: KPGA Championship, A-One CC, Yangan, South Korea. Defending champion: Jung-gon Hwang. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Prasco Charity Championship, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati, Ohio. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: McCol-Yongpyong Resort Open, Birch Hill GC, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Defending champion: Hye Jin Choi. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

