Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart and son make pizza stop

June 27, 2018 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — May the slice be with you.

“Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star Harrison Ford has stopped for some pizza in Amherst, Massachusetts, along with his wife, “Ally McBeal” star Calista Flockhart, and their son.

Antonio’s Pizza regional manager Jay Carreiro tells The Boston Globe the 75-year-old Ford had pepperoni-sausage and tomato-basil slices on Tuesday. Flockhart had a slice of broccoli pizza, and their son had a couple of cheese slices.

Carreiro says Ford was very down-to-earth and posed for a photo .

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington