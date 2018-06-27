Listen Live Sports

Hosmer ends Mike Minor’s perfect game bid in 7th

June 27, 2018 9:47 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers left-hander Mike Minor had his perfect-game bid ended when San Diego’s Eric Hosmer singled with one out in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Minor cruised through six perfect innings on just 70 pitches. The closest San Diego had come to a hit was Jose Pirela’s sharp grounder to the left side in the fifth inning. Shortstop Elvis Andrus went deep in the hole to field it, and his long throw narrowly nabbed Pirela.

After Manuel Margot flied out to right to open the seventh, Hosmer hit a single to center.

Minor signed with Texas as a free agent last December. The 30-year-old returned to the majors in 2017 after having shoulder surgery in 2015 and made 65 relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals last year

Minor entered Wednesday 5-4 with a 5.06 ERA as a starter this season, though he’s 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three June starts.

