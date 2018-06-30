Listen Live Sports

Iditarod official quits after being accused of threat

June 30, 2018 8:06 pm
 
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — The head of the drug testing program for the world’s most famous sled dog race has resigned months after he was accused of threatening a musher.

Officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday said Dr. Morrie Craig resigned after more than 25 years leading the canine drug testing program, which he started.

Craig could not be reached for comment.

He said he did not threaten the musher but talked in general about 2017 testing results at a mushers’ meeting.

After the 2017 race, officials said some of musher Dallas Seavey’s dogs tested for tramadol, an opioid painkiller and a banned substance. Seavey denies giving the dogs the drug.

Musher Wade Marrs accused Craig of threatening to reveal him as another musher whose dogs tested positive for a banned substance just minutes before this year’s race was to have started.

Iditarod officials have said only Seavey’s team had a positive test.

