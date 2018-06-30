Listen Live Sports

Indians RHP Salazar to have exploratory shoulder surgery

June 30, 2018 5:49 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Danny Salazar will have exploratory surgery on his troublesome right shoulder and there is no timetable for his return.

The AL Central leaders made the announcement Saturday. The 28-year-old Salazar will have the procedure Monday.

Salazar has been on the disabled list the entire season. He was an All-Star with the Indians in 2016, then went 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA last year.

Salazar also has had problems with his elbow and forearm in recent seasons.

