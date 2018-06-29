Listen Live Sports

Kanter opts to remain with Knicks instead of free agency

June 29, 2018 3:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Enes Kanter is sticking with the New York Knicks.

Kanter informed the Knicks on Friday he was opting into his contract for next season, rather than becoming a free agent. He teased his decision on Twitter with a picture of himself speaking at a podium that read “Make Knicks Great Again.”

The center from Turkey will make $18.6 million in 2018-19.

Kanter was acquired in September from Oklahoma City as part of the trade for Carmelo Anthony. He averaged 14.1 points and 11 rebounds in 71 games, all starts, and shot a career-best 59 percent from the field.

