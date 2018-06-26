Kvitova eases into 3rd round at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Petra Kvitova continued her fantastic form with a straight-sets victory over Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Kvitova, who won her fifth title of the season on Sunday, triumphed 7-5, 6-3 and looks in impervious form ahead of her bid to win a third Wimbledon.

Kvitova’s career looked seriously in doubt 18 months ago after a knife attack at her home which led to surgery on her left playing hand.

She and Bondarenko endured a tight first set. Kvitova secured the first break but Bondarenko broke back when the Czech player was serving for the set.

Advertisement

However, Kvitova broke straight back and held her serve to love, clinching the first set with a delightful serve and volley.

Bondarenko went 3-1 up with a break in the second as Kivitova double-faulted. But that was to be the last game the Ukrainian won. Kvitova sealed the match with another break when her opponent hit a forehand into the net.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.