Lanzini says he’ll return from knee injury in 2019

June 27, 2018 11:25 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini says he expects to be back in action for English club West Ham at the start of 2019 following a serious knee injury.

Lanzini says on Twitter that the operation on his right knee “went really well,” adding “although I don’t want to set a date, I expect to be ready to play at the beginning of 2019.”

The 25-year-old Lanzini ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while training with Argentina the week before the World Cup.

