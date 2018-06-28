Liberty-Mystics, Box

NEW YORK (77)

Charles 8-15 2-2 18, Hartley 2-5 0-1 4, Prince 8-13 1-1 21, Vaughn 6-8 4-4 16, Zellous 1-2 2-2 4, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Nurse 2-6 1-1 5, Rodgers 2-8 0-0 5, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-62 10-11 77.

WASHINGTON (80)

Cloud 4-4 0-0 8, Delle Donne 7-16 7-7 22, Sanders 3-6 2-2 8, Toliver 3-10 2-2 10, Walker-Kimbrough 3-9 4-4 12, Currie 0-4 4-4 4, Hawkins 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 1-6 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Ruffin-Pratt 3-6 2-3 9, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-68 21-22 80.

New York 22 17 18 20—77 Washington 23 21 21 15—80

3-Point Goals_New York 5-17 (Prince 4-6, Rodgers 1-6, Zahui B 0-1, Nurse 0-4), Washington 7-27 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-7, Toliver 2-8, Ruffin-Pratt 1-1, Hill 1-4, Delle Donne 1-5, Hawkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Zellous. Rebounds_New York 34 (Charles 7), Washington 33 (Sanders 6). Assists_New York 24 (Charles 6), Washington 13 (Walker-Kimbrough, Sanders 3). Total Fouls_New York 24, Washington 17. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second). A_4,473 (20,356).

