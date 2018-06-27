Listen Live Sports

Maradona says he’s well after being treated at World Cup

June 27, 2018 5:25 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Argentine football great Diego Maradona says he is well after requiring medical treatment at a World Cup game in Russia.

Footage posted on social media showed Maradona apparently disoriented and being helped to climb stairs at Argentina’s 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

He had earlier been seen reacting emotionally to the game and showing a middle-finger salute when Argentina scored. TV footage also showed Maradona with his eyes closed for part of the game.

Maradona says he was dizzy and his “neck hurt a lot,” so he was examined at the stadium.

Writing on Instagram underneath a picture of himself with medical staff, Maradona says “I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?”

