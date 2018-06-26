Mariners 3, Orioles 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Span dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Valencia rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|1-Peterson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.147
|Beckham 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|a-Rasmus ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|1
|11
|Seattle
|000
|100
|020—3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Joseph in the 8th.
1-ran for Valencia in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Gordon (13), Haniger (14), Beckham (5). HR_Seager (14), off Gausman; Valencia (7), off Paxton. RBIs_Seager 3 (47), Valencia (20). CS_Segura (6), Valencia (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Haniger, Seager); Baltimore 1 (Valencia). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Healy, Machado.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Segura, Healy); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 7-2
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|92
|3.65
|Colome, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.18
|Diaz, S, 29-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.63
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|100
|4.20
|Givens, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.92
|O’Day, L, 0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3.60
|Scott, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.41
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.77
O’Day pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-2, Castro 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:41. A_16,327 (45,971).
