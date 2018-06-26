Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 3, Orioles 2

June 26, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Segura ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .337
Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Seager 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .225
Span dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Gamel lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .285
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Totals 34 3 9 3 2 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mancini lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Valencia rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .287
1-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .147
Beckham 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Joseph c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .178
a-Rasmus ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Totals 32 2 8 1 1 11
Seattle 000 100 020—3 9 0
Baltimore 010 001 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Joseph in the 8th.

1-ran for Valencia in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Gordon (13), Haniger (14), Beckham (5). HR_Seager (14), off Gausman; Valencia (7), off Paxton. RBIs_Seager 3 (47), Valencia (20). CS_Segura (6), Valencia (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Haniger, Seager); Baltimore 1 (Valencia). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Healy, Machado.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Segura, Healy); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 7-2 7 6 2 2 1 10 92 3.65
Colome, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.18
Diaz, S, 29-32 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.63
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 6 5 1 1 1 4 100 4.20
Givens, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.92
O’Day, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.60
Scott, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.41
Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.77

O’Day pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-2, Castro 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:41. A_16,327 (45,971).

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington