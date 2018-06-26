Mariners 3, Orioles 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 Segura ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .337 Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Seager 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .225 Span dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Gamel lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .285 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Totals 34 3 9 3 2 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mancini lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Valencia rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .287 1-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .147 Beckham 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Joseph c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .178 a-Rasmus ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Totals 32 2 8 1 1 11

Seattle 000 100 020—3 9 0 Baltimore 010 001 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Joseph in the 8th.

1-ran for Valencia in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Gordon (13), Haniger (14), Beckham (5). HR_Seager (14), off Gausman; Valencia (7), off Paxton. RBIs_Seager 3 (47), Valencia (20). CS_Segura (6), Valencia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Haniger, Seager); Baltimore 1 (Valencia). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Healy, Machado.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Segura, Healy); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 7-2 7 6 2 2 1 10 92 3.65 Colome, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.18 Diaz, S, 29-32 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.63 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 5 1 1 1 4 100 4.20 Givens, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.92 O’Day, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.60 Scott, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.41 Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.77

O’Day pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-2, Castro 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:41. A_16,327 (45,971).

