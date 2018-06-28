Listen Live Sports

Mariners 4, Orioles 2, 10 innings,

June 28, 2018 6:32 pm
 
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 5 1 2 0 Mancini lf 5 0 1 0
Segura ss 5 1 1 0 Rasmus cf 5 0 0 0
Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 1 1 1
Cruz dh 5 1 3 3 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0
Span pr-dh 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 1
Gamel lf 5 0 3 0 Vlencia rf 4 0 0 0
Healy 1b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Hrrmann c 5 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0
Heredia cf 4 0 2 0 S.Wlkrs 3b 4 0 1 0
An.Rmne 3b 1 0 1 0
Seager ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 4 12 3 Totals 35 2 6 2
Seattle 000 200 000 2—4
Baltimore 000 200 000 0—2

E_Rasmus (1), S.Wilkerson (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gamel (9). HR_Cruz (21), M.Machado (20), C.Davis (7). SB_S.Wilkerson (1). S_An.Romine 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Leake 7 5 2 2 1 6
Vincent 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pazos W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Nicasio S,1-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Yacabonis 4 6 2 2 1 5
Ramirez 5 3 0 0 0 3
Castro L,2-4 0 3 2 1 0 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1

Yacabonis pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

M.Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 10th

WP_Yacabonis, Ramirez, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:04. A_14,263 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

