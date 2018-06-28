Mariners 4, Orioles 2, 10 innings,

|Seattle
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rasmus cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Span pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Vlencia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Wlkrs 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|An.Rmne 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|3
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|Seattle
|000
|200
|000
|2—4
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|0—2
E_Rasmus (1), S.Wilkerson (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gamel (9). HR_Cruz (21), M.Machado (20), C.Davis (7). SB_S.Wilkerson (1). S_An.Romine 2 (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Leake
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pazos W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nicasio S,1-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Yacabonis
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Ramirez
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro L,2-4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Yacabonis pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
M.Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 10th
WP_Yacabonis, Ramirez, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:04. A_14,263 (45,971).
