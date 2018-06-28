Mariners 4, Orioles 2, 10 innings,

Seattle Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 5 1 2 0 Mancini lf 5 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 1 1 0 Rasmus cf 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 1 1 1 Cruz dh 5 1 3 3 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 Span pr-dh 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 1 Gamel lf 5 0 3 0 Vlencia rf 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 5 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 4 0 2 0 S.Wlkrs 3b 4 0 1 0 An.Rmne 3b 1 0 1 0 Seager ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 4 12 3 Totals 35 2 6 2

Seattle 000 200 000 2—4 Baltimore 000 200 000 0—2

E_Rasmus (1), S.Wilkerson (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gamel (9). HR_Cruz (21), M.Machado (20), C.Davis (7). SB_S.Wilkerson (1). S_An.Romine 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Leake 7 5 2 2 1 6 Vincent 1 1 0 0 1 1 Pazos W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Nicasio S,1-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Yacabonis 4 6 2 2 1 5 Ramirez 5 3 0 0 0 3 Castro L,2-4 0 3 2 1 0 0 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1

Yacabonis pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

M.Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 10th

WP_Yacabonis, Ramirez, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:04. A_14,263 (45,971).

