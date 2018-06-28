Mariners 4, Orioles 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .288 Segura ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .335 Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .268 Cruz dh 5 1 3 3 0 1 .277 1-Span pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Gamel lf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .294 Healy 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .243 Herrmann c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Heredia cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .237 Romine 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203 a-Seager ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Totals 40 4 12 3 1 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mancini lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Rasmus cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Machado ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .303 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Davis 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .155 Valencia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .199 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Wilkerson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Totals 35 2 6 2 3 8

Seattle 000 200 000 2—4 12 0 Baltimore 000 200 000 0—2 6 2

a-flied out for Romine in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 10th.

E_Rasmus (1), Wilkerson (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gamel (9). HR_Cruz (21), off Yacabonis; Machado (20), off Leake; Davis (7), off Leake. RBIs_Cruz 3 (51), Machado (56), Davis (24). SB_Wilkerson (1). S_Romine 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Segura 2, Cruz 2, Healy, Herrmann 3, Heredia); Baltimore 1 (Trumbo). RISP_Seattle 1 for 18; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Herrmann, Segura. LIDP_Herrmann. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy); Baltimore 1 (Machado).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 7 5 2 2 1 6 103 4.01 Vincent 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 4.26 Pazos, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.91 Nicasio, S, 1-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.19 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yacabonis 4 6 2 2 1 5 67 8.53 Ramirez 5 3 0 0 0 3 52 2.89 Castro, L, 2-4 0 3 2 1 0 0 11 2.96 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.10

Yacabonis pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Scott 2-0. WP_Yacabonis, Ramirez, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:04. A_14,263 (45,971).

