Mariners 4, Orioles 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|1-Span pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Healy 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|Herrmann c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Romine 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Seager ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|3
|1
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mancini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rasmus cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.155
|Valencia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.199
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Wilkerson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|3
|8
|Seattle
|000
|200
|000
|2—4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|0—2
|6
|2
a-flied out for Romine in the 9th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 10th.
E_Rasmus (1), Wilkerson (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gamel (9). HR_Cruz (21), off Yacabonis; Machado (20), off Leake; Davis (7), off Leake. RBIs_Cruz 3 (51), Machado (56), Davis (24). SB_Wilkerson (1). S_Romine 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Segura 2, Cruz 2, Healy, Herrmann 3, Heredia); Baltimore 1 (Trumbo). RISP_Seattle 1 for 18; Baltimore 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Herrmann, Segura. LIDP_Herrmann. GIDP_Machado.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy); Baltimore 1 (Machado).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|103
|4.01
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.26
|Pazos, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.91
|Nicasio, S, 1-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.19
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|67
|8.53
|Ramirez
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|2.89
|Castro, L, 2-4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.96
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.10
Yacabonis pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Scott 2-0. WP_Yacabonis, Ramirez, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:04. A_14,263 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.