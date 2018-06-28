Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 4, Orioles 2

June 28, 2018 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .288
Segura ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .335
Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .268
Cruz dh 5 1 3 3 0 1 .277
1-Span pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Gamel lf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .294
Healy 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .243
Herrmann c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Heredia cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .237
Romine 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203
a-Seager ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Totals 40 4 12 3 1 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mancini lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Rasmus cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Machado ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .303
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Davis 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .155
Valencia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .199
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Wilkerson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Totals 35 2 6 2 3 8
Seattle 000 200 000 2—4 12 0
Baltimore 000 200 000 0—2 6 2

a-flied out for Romine in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 10th.

E_Rasmus (1), Wilkerson (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gamel (9). HR_Cruz (21), off Yacabonis; Machado (20), off Leake; Davis (7), off Leake. RBIs_Cruz 3 (51), Machado (56), Davis (24). SB_Wilkerson (1). S_Romine 2.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Segura 2, Cruz 2, Healy, Herrmann 3, Heredia); Baltimore 1 (Trumbo). RISP_Seattle 1 for 18; Baltimore 0 for 2.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Herrmann, Segura. LIDP_Herrmann. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy); Baltimore 1 (Machado).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake 7 5 2 2 1 6 103 4.01
Vincent 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 4.26
Pazos, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.91
Nicasio, S, 1-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.19
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yacabonis 4 6 2 2 1 5 67 8.53
Ramirez 5 3 0 0 0 3 52 2.89
Castro, L, 2-4 0 3 2 1 0 0 11 2.96
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.10

Yacabonis pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Scott 2-0. WP_Yacabonis, Ramirez, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

T_3:04. A_14,263 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington