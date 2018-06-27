Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 8, Orioles 7, 11 innings,

June 27, 2018 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 6 0 1 0 Mancini lf 4 1 1 0
Segura ss 5 3 2 0 J.Ptrsn lf 1 0 0 0
Haniger dh 6 1 3 0 A.Jones cf 5 1 1 0
Seager 3b 6 2 3 2 M.Mchdo ss 5 2 2 0
Span lf 4 1 2 2 Vlencia rf 4 1 2 2
Healy 1b 5 1 1 2 Rasmus rf 1 0 0 0
Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 5 0 1 1
Zunino c 4 0 1 2 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0
Heredia cf 5 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 5 1 2 3
T.Bckhm 3b 5 0 2 0
Ca.Jsph c 4 0 1 0
S.Wlkrs ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 45 8 14 8 Totals 45 7 13 6
Seattle 011 030 002 01—8
Baltimore 202 000 030 00—7

E_Span (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Segura 2 (23), Seager (20), Ca.Joseph (7). HR_Seager (15), Healy (15), Valencia (8), C.Davis (6). SB_D.Gordon (21). SF_Span (3), Healy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
LeBlanc 5 2-3 7 4 3 0 2
Pazos H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio H,16 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colome BS,4 1 4 3 3 0 0
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz S,30-33 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Cobb 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 1
Wright Jr. 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brach 1 1 0 0 0 0
Britton BS,1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Givens L,0-5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Hart 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Cobb (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

Advertisement

T_3:39. A_15,502 (45,971).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington