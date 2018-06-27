Mariners 8, Orioles 7, 11 innings,

|Seattle
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger dh
|6
|1
|3
|0
|A.Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|M.Mchdo ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Span lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vlencia rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Healy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Rasmus rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trumbo dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|T.Bckhm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ca.Jsph c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Wlkrs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|45
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|45
|7
|13
|6
|Seattle
|011
|030
|002
|01—8
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|030
|00—7
E_Span (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Segura 2 (23), Seager (20), Ca.Joseph (7). HR_Seager (15), Healy (15), Valencia (8), C.Davis (6). SB_D.Gordon (21). SF_Span (3), Healy (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|LeBlanc
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Pazos H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio H,16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome BS,4
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford W,5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz S,30-33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Cobb
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Wright Jr.
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton BS,1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Givens L,0-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hart
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Cobb (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:39. A_15,502 (45,971).
