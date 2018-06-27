Mariners 8, Orioles 7, 11 innings,

Seattle Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 6 0 1 0 Mancini lf 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 5 3 2 0 J.Ptrsn lf 1 0 0 0 Haniger dh 6 1 3 0 A.Jones cf 5 1 1 0 Seager 3b 6 2 3 2 M.Mchdo ss 5 2 2 0 Span lf 4 1 2 2 Vlencia rf 4 1 2 2 Healy 1b 5 1 1 2 Rasmus rf 1 0 0 0 Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 5 0 1 1 Zunino c 4 0 1 2 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 Heredia cf 5 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 5 1 2 3 T.Bckhm 3b 5 0 2 0 Ca.Jsph c 4 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 45 8 14 8 Totals 45 7 13 6

Seattle 011 030 002 01—8 Baltimore 202 000 030 00—7

E_Span (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Segura 2 (23), Seager (20), Ca.Joseph (7). HR_Seager (15), Healy (15), Valencia (8), C.Davis (6). SB_D.Gordon (21). SF_Span (3), Healy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle LeBlanc 5 2-3 7 4 3 0 2 Pazos H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Nicasio H,16 1 1 0 0 0 1 Colome BS,4 1 4 3 3 0 0 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bradford W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz S,30-33 1 1 0 0 0 2 Baltimore Cobb 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 1 Wright Jr. 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Brach 1 1 0 0 0 0 Britton BS,1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Givens L,0-5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Hart 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Cobb (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:39. A_15,502 (45,971).

