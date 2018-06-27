Mariners 8, Orioles 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Segura ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Haniger dh
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Seager 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Span lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|Healy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Heredia cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|45
|8
|14
|8
|3
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Peterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Machado ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Valencia rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Rasmus rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Trumbo dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Davis 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.152
|Beckham 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|a-Wilkerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|45
|7
|13
|6
|0
|5
|Seattle
|011
|030
|002
|01—8
|14
|1
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|030
|00—7
|13
|0
a-struck out for Joseph in the 11th.
E_Span (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Segura 2 (23), Seager (20), Joseph (7). HR_Healy (15), off Cobb; Seager (15), off Britton; Valencia (8), off LeBlanc; Davis (6), off Colome. RBIs_Seager 2 (49), Span 2 (38), Healy 2 (37), Zunino 2 (27), Valencia 2 (22), Trumbo (23), Davis 3 (23). SB_Gordon (21). SF_Span, Healy.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Gordon, Segura, Gamel, Heredia); Baltimore 2 (Jones, Schoop). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Healy.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|0
|2
|66
|3.38
|Pazos, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.98
|Nicasio, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.39
|Colome
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|4.86
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.44
|Bradford, W, 5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.81
|Diaz, S, 30-33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.57
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|92
|6.75
|Wright Jr.
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|5.08
|Brach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.73
|Britton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|7.04
|Givens, L, 0-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.01
|Hart
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 2-0, Hart 1-1. HBP_Cobb (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:39. A_15,502 (45,971).
