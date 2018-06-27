Mariners 8, Orioles 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Segura ss 5 3 2 0 1 0 .338 Haniger dh 6 1 3 0 0 0 .272 Seager 3b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .230 Span lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .259 Healy 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .248 Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Zunino c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .191 Heredia cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Totals 45 8 14 8 3 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mancini lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Peterson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Jones cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Machado ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .303 Valencia rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .292 Rasmus rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Trumbo dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .202 Davis 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .152 Beckham 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .188 Joseph c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .181 a-Wilkerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Totals 45 7 13 6 0 5

Seattle 011 030 002 01—8 14 1 Baltimore 202 000 030 00—7 13 0

a-struck out for Joseph in the 11th.

E_Span (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Segura 2 (23), Seager (20), Joseph (7). HR_Healy (15), off Cobb; Seager (15), off Britton; Valencia (8), off LeBlanc; Davis (6), off Colome. RBIs_Seager 2 (49), Span 2 (38), Healy 2 (37), Zunino 2 (27), Valencia 2 (22), Trumbo (23), Davis 3 (23). SB_Gordon (21). SF_Span, Healy.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Gordon, Segura, Gamel, Heredia); Baltimore 2 (Jones, Schoop). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Healy.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 5 2-3 7 4 3 0 2 66 3.38 Pazos, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.98 Nicasio, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 6.39 Colome 1 4 3 3 0 0 12 4.86 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.44 Bradford, W, 5-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81 Diaz, S, 30-33 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.57 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 4 2-3 8 5 5 3 1 92 6.75 Wright Jr. 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 32 5.08 Brach 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.73 Britton 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 7.04 Givens, L, 0-5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.01 Hart 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 2-0, Hart 1-1. HBP_Cobb (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:39. A_15,502 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.