Marlins 5, Mets 2

June 30, 2018 6:49 pm
 
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Detrich lf 3 2 1 0
J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 1 Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 2b 4 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 4 2 1 2
Cnforto lf 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 2
Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 Bour 1b 3 1 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 1 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
Msoraco c 4 0 1 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 2 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 3 0
deGrom p 1 0 0 0 Riddle ss 4 0 1 1
Jo.Ryes ph 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 P.Lopez p 1 0 0 0
Shuck ph 1 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0
Maybin ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 5 9 5
New York 100 001 000—2
Miami 000 003 20x—5

E_A.Rosario (7). LOB_New York 5, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (12), Realmuto (19). HR_J.Bautista (5), T.Frazier (9), Bri.Anderson (5). CS_S.Castro (1), Riddle (1). S_deGrom (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom L,5-4 6 6 3 3 1 8
Gsellman 1 2 2 0 0 1
Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Lopez W,1-0 6 6 2 2 1 5
Conley H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barraclough S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by deGrom (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:23. A_10,523 (36,742).

