Marlins 5, Mets 2

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Cnforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Ryes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|New York
|100
|001
|000—2
|Miami
|000
|003
|20x—5
E_A.Rosario (7). LOB_New York 5, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (12), Realmuto (19). HR_J.Bautista (5), T.Frazier (9), Bri.Anderson (5). CS_S.Castro (1), Riddle (1). S_deGrom (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom L,5-4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Lopez W,1-0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Conley H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barraclough S,8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by deGrom (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:23. A_10,523 (36,742).
