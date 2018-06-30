Marlins 5, Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Mesoraco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Anderson rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Maybin ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|1
|10
|New York
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|003
|20x—5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Lopez in the 6th. b-grounded out for deGrom in the 7th. c-singled for Conley in the 7th.
E_Rosario (7). LOB_New York 5, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (12), Realmuto (19). HR_Bautista (5), off Lopez; Frazier (9), off Lopez; Anderson (5), off deGrom. RBIs_Bautista (18), Frazier (30), Anderson 2 (40), Realmuto 2 (35), Riddle (15). CS_Castro (1), Riddle (1). S_deGrom.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo 2, deGrom); Miami 3 (Anderson, Bour, Brinson). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Miami 2 for 5.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 5-4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|84
|1.84
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.28
|Swarzak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 1-0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|97
|3.00
|Conley, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.56
|Steckenrider, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.28
|Barraclough, S, 8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.99
HBP_deGrom (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:23. A_10,523 (36,742).
