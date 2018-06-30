Marlins 5, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Bautista rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .228 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Conforto lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .220 Mesoraco c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Rosario ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .246 deGrom p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .088 b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 6 2 1 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 3 2 1 0 0 1 .292 Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Anderson rf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .292 Realmuto c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .306 Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .237 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .282 Riddle ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Maybin ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Totals 32 5 9 5 1 10

New York 100 001 000—2 6 1 Miami 000 003 20x—5 9 0

a-struck out for Lopez in the 6th. b-grounded out for deGrom in the 7th. c-singled for Conley in the 7th.

E_Rosario (7). LOB_New York 5, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (12), Realmuto (19). HR_Bautista (5), off Lopez; Frazier (9), off Lopez; Anderson (5), off deGrom. RBIs_Bautista (18), Frazier (30), Anderson 2 (40), Realmuto 2 (35), Riddle (15). CS_Castro (1), Riddle (1). S_deGrom.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo 2, deGrom); Miami 3 (Anderson, Bour, Brinson). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Miami 2 for 5.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 5-4 6 6 3 3 1 8 84 1.84 Gsellman 1 2 2 0 0 1 27 4.28 Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.50 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 1-0 6 6 2 2 1 5 97 3.00 Conley, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.56 Steckenrider, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.28 Barraclough, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.99

HBP_deGrom (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:23. A_10,523 (36,742).

