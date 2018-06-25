Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jay lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bri.And rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Owings rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Bour 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wttgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mller p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Shipley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Prlta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Straily p
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|Arizona
|120
|000
|002—5
|Miami
|101
|300
|04x—9
E_S.Castro (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 6. 2B_Owings (11), Bri.Anderson (21), Straily (1). 3B_K.Marte (8). HR_Ja.Lamb (6), Bour (13). SF_Mathis (2), S.Miller (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Miller L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|McFarland
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Shipley
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Miami
|Straily W,3-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Ziegler H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Steckenrider
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Straily (Owings). WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:14. A_6,105 (36,742).
