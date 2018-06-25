Listen Live Sports

Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 5

June 25, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jay lf 5 0 0 0 Detrich lf 4 1 1 1
Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Ja.Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 Shuck ph 1 0 0 0
Dscalso 2b 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0
K.Marte ss 4 1 1 0 Bri.And rf 5 0 2 2
Owings rf 3 2 1 1 Bour 1b 5 1 1 1
J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 1 2 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
S.Mller p 1 0 0 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 1
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ss 3 1 1 0
Ahmed ph 1 0 0 0 Rojas 3b-1b 4 2 2 1
Shipley p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 1 0 0
D.Prlta ph 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 3 0 0 1
Straily p 2 2 1 0
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0
Maybin lf 1 0 1 2
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 9 11 9
Arizona 120 000 002—5
Miami 101 300 04x—9

E_S.Castro (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 6. 2B_Owings (11), Bri.Anderson (21), Straily (1). 3B_K.Marte (8). HR_Ja.Lamb (6), Bour (13). SF_Mathis (2), S.Miller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Miller L,0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 5
McFarland 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Shipley 2 4 4 4 2 2
Miami
Straily W,3-3 6 1-3 4 3 3 0 6
Ziegler H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Conley H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Steckenrider 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Straily (Owings). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:14. A_6,105 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

